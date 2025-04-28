A ‘new epoch’: The high stakes of Canada’s election

Canadians vote Monday in a national election that will determine the country’s trajectory on the world stage and its relationship with the US.

The opposition Conservatives are looking to end 10 years of Liberal leadership: Just months ago, that victory seemed almost a foregone conclusion, thanks to the unpopularity of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

That seemingly sealed fate has been upended: US President Donald Trump’s return to power, Trudeau’s resignation, and the elevation of Mark Carney to lead the Liberals has put the party back in front.

The outcome of the vote could redefine North American relations, with some analysts arguing the election represents a historical crossroads for Canada.