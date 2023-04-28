Ukraine’s coming counteroffensive in three charts

Ukraine on Friday said it was ready for its long-touted spring counteroffensive against Russian-occupied territory after receiving a boost in military aid from its Western allies.

The country has received around 1,550 combat vehicles, 230 tanks, ammunition, and other equipment from NATO members and partners since Russia’s full-scale invasion last year.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that preparations for the offensive were coming to an end. “In addition to being provided a weapon, it must be mastered,” Reznikov said. “Equipment has been promised, prepared and partially delivered. In a global sense, we're ready.”

Ahead of the counteroffensive, here’s a look at the conflict in three charts.