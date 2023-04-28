UAE astronaut makes history with Arab world's first spacewalk

United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi made history Friday, becoming the first astronaut from an Arab nation to perform a spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

AlNeyadi, along with NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, is set to spend over six hours in the vacuum of space doing work on the ISS's power generation system to prepare it for a new installation of solar panels.

"Counting down the hours until we pass through the ISS airlock into space," AlNeyadi wrote earlier on Friday. "Wearing the spacesuit and proudly bearing the UAE flag on my arm, I will soon be undertaking the Arab world’s first spacewalk."