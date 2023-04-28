The co-founder of Skype invested in some of AI’s hottest startups — but he thinks he failed

Jaan Tallinn used the fortune he made selling Skype in 2009 to invest in AI companies like Anthropic and DeepMind — not because he was excited about the future of artificial intelligence — but because he believed the technology was a threat.

By funneling more than $100 million in more than 100 startups, the billionaire hoped he could steer its development toward human safety.

“My philosophy has been that I want to displace money that doesn’t care,” he said in an interview, describing his strategy, which he now believes was doomed.

“Plan A failed. There is a dissonance between privately being concerned and then publicly trying to avoid any steps that would address the issue.”

Tallinn, the 51-year-old computer programmer who lives in Tallinn, Estonia, said in the interview via Skype he was disappointed that Anthropic and other AI labs he has funded didn’t sign on to a recent open letter, which implored the artificial intelligence industry to take a six-month pause on new research. It was organized by the Future of Life Institute, which Tallinn co-founded, and included prominent signatories like Elon Musk.

AD

“Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable,” the letter said.

Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark said the company, which recently received a $300 million investment from Google, does not sign petitions as a matter of policy. "We think it's helpful that people are beginning to debate different approaches to increasing the safety of AI development and deployment,” the company said in a statement.

Still, of all the firms on the forefront of AI development, Tallinn believes Anthropic is the most safety-conscious, creating breakthrough guardrails such as “Constitutional AI,” which constrains AI models with strict operating instructions.

Tallinn said Anthropic could have released its chatbot, Claude, much earlier but decided to wait to address safety concerns. Anthropic has also supported the idea of government oversight of the AI industry.

But it and other major players like OpenAI are advancing the technology so quickly that Tallinn believes even conscientious companies have lost the ability to keep AI from spiraling out of control.