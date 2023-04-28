ChatGPT is unbanned in Italy

The question of privacy has been central to the debate surrounding the rapid development of popular bots like ChatGPT.

When it first banned the service, the Italian regulator said the company had no legal basis for collecting and storing people's personal data "for the purpose of 'training' the algorithm" of the chatbot. It gave ChatGPT’s 20 days to respond to how the app plans to comply with EU privacy laws.

This week, ChatGPT rolled out the ability for any user to restrict OpenAI from using their data to train their models. In doing so, the users will also not be able to access their chat histories.