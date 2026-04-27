US stocks hit fresh highs even as Iran peace talks hit hurdles

US stocks hit a fresh record on Monday as traders looked past stalled US-Iran talks, even as the tensions pushed up the price of oil.

The market optimism came as US President Donald Trump met with top national security officials after Iran sent a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war — and leave nuclear negotiations off the table.

The chances of a breakthrough are slim, a Mideast expert said, given that both sides are still presenting maximalist positions and Washington won’t want to lose leverage in nuclear talks.

Iran, for its part, is on a diplomatic blitz, with its foreign minister visiting Pakistan, Oman, and Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin.