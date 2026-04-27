Shutdown nears breaking point after WHCD shooting

The shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is putting more pressure on Congress to swiftly end the 73-day Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

The Secret Service falls under DHS, and the Trump administration estimates its ability to pay employees under executive order will run dry at the end of the week, according to multiple people in both parties.

Still, it’s an open question whether the shooting will be enough to resolve the impasse.

Initially, Senate Democrats blocked the DHS funding bill over Trump’s immigration enforcement, but currently the House is sitting on a Senate-passed funding bill that excludes immigration enforcement.

The Senate advanced a budget for a separate enforcement funding bill, but House conservatives argue it should include more of their priorities — including the White House ballroom.

House GOP leaders are floating a third party-line bill this fall, but many Republicans are skeptical.