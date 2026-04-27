Hungary’s next PM warns Orbán associates moving billions abroad

Incoming Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar alleged that his predecessor’s associates are fleeing the country with billions of dollars in assets.

Viktor Orbán was defeated in a landslide this month. During his tenure, Hungary slid down rankings on democracy and corruption indices; reports suggest that vast amounts in state funds ended up in Orbán allies’ hands. Orbán — who by leaving office peacefully drew favorable comparisons with US President Donald Trump’s intransigence at the end of his first term — has dismissed such charges.

But the dispute points to the scale of Magyar’s challenge in fulfilling a promise to reverse an illiberal and anti-EU drive under Orbán: “This is far easier said than done,” a European Council on Foreign Relations expert warned.