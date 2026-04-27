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Hungary’s next PM warns Orbán associates moving billions abroad

Apr 27, 2026, 6:20am EDT
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Péter Magyar.
Péter Magyar. Bernadett Szabo/File Photo/Reuters

Incoming Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar alleged that his predecessor’s associates are fleeing the country with billions of dollars in assets.

Viktor Orbán was defeated in a landslide this month. During his tenure, Hungary slid down rankings on democracy and corruption indices; reports suggest that vast amounts in state funds ended up in Orbán allies’ hands. Orbán — who by leaving office peacefully drew favorable comparisons with US President Donald Trump’s intransigence at the end of his first term — has dismissed such charges.

But the dispute points to the scale of Magyar’s challenge in fulfilling a promise to reverse an illiberal and anti-EU drive under Orbán: “This is far easier said than done,” a European Council on Foreign Relations expert warned.

Tom Chivers
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