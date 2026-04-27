Germany’s Merz belittles Trump’s war strategy

The US is being “humiliated” by Iran two months into the war, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Monday, in a candid statement that reflected rising discontent in Europe.

Merz’s remarks — made on a visit to a school, where he also said the Donald Trump administration lacks a clear exit strategy from the conflict — threaten to reignite a transatlantic rift.

Frustration has been “boiling over” in Berlin about the war, which was launched without Europe’s knowledge but is disrupting the continent’s energy and travel sectors, Bloomberg wrote.

Trump, meanwhile, has lashed out at Washington’s European allies for not joining the fight.

Berlin is looking to reduce reliance on the US and China by deepening ties with middle powers such as Brazil.