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China-EU tensions flare on economic policy

Apr 27, 2026, 6:42pm EDT
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EU and China flags in Beijing
David Gray/Reuters

Tensions between the EU and China have flared up across diplomatic and economic channels.

China on Monday attacked the bloc’s Made-in-Europe strategy aimed at promoting local industry and threatened to retaliate; Beijing also chastised Brussels for including Chinese companies in its latest anti-Russia sanctions package.

The escalations come as new data shows that a flood of Chinese EVs to the European market led Beijing to a record trade surplus with the EU in the first quarter, fueling the bloc’s push to shield strategic industries.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the continent is facing a “unique moment where a US president, a Russian president, a Chinese president are dead against the Europeans.”

J.D. Capelouto
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