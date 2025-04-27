Trump threatens new sanctions on Russia after Zelenskyy meeting

US President Donald Trump threatened new sanctions against Russia after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral.

After speaking one-on-one with Zelenskyy for 15 minutes inside St Peter’s Basilica, Trump questioned whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was “just tapping me along,” and criticized him for recent strikes on Ukraine.

Washington has been pushing Kyiv to accept a peace deal that would be favorable to Moscow, but Trump’s latest public criticism of Putin — his second rebuke of the Russian leader since Thursday — gave Kyiv and its allies a glimmer of hope in peace talks.

“Just maybe Trump will now understand a bit better Ukraine’s concerns,” an Odesa-based analyst said.