Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Trump threatens new sanctions on Russia after Zelenskyy meeting

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Apr 27, 2025, 1:05pm EDT
Europe
Trump and Zelenskyy meet.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US President Donald Trump threatened new sanctions against Russia after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral.

After speaking one-on-one with Zelenskyy for 15 minutes inside St Peter’s Basilica, Trump questioned whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was “just tapping me along,” and criticized him for recent strikes on Ukraine.

Washington has been pushing Kyiv to accept a peace deal that would be favorable to Moscow, but Trump’s latest public criticism of Putin — his second rebuke of the Russian leader since Thursday — gave Kyiv and its allies a glimmer of hope in peace talks.

AD

“Just maybe Trump will now understand a bit better Ukraine’s concerns,” an Odesa-based analyst said.

AD
AD