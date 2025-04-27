Trump approval rating slumps ahead of 100-day mark

US President Donald Trump is increasingly unpopular as the 100th day of his second term approaches.

New CNN polling found that Trump’s 41% approval rating is the lowest of any president at this point in their tenure since at least Dwight Eisenhower in the 1950s.

Trump appears especially vulnerable on the economy, as voter sentiment sours following his “Liberation Day” tariffs: More Americans are starting to feel the effects in their workplaces and investments, Reuters wrote. “If things don’t turn around, it’s going to be hard to continue to support him overall,” one Trump voter told The Wall Street Journal.

Still, many of Trump’s supporters seem willing to give him a little more time to achieve his long-term aims.