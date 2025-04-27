Iran port explosion kills dozens

An explosion at Iran’s largest shipping port on Sunday killed at least 40 people and injured hundreds.

Tehran has released few details about what caused the blast, but denied that the port was used to store military materials, amid speculation from some experts and officials that the mishandling of a missile fuel chemical could be to blame.

China reportedly shipped rocket propellant ingredients to Iran earlier this year, as Tehran looked to replenish its weapons stock.

The blast, which comes ahead of further nuclear talks with the US, adds to the challenges facing Iran: 80% of the country’s imports come through the port, and Iranians are increasingly frustrated by years-long economic decline.