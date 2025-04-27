Events Newsletters
Iran port explosion kills dozens

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Apr 27, 2025, 4:51pm EDT
Middle East
Smoke from the explosion is seen in Iran
Mohammad Rasoul Moradi/IRNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters
The News

An explosion at Iran’s largest shipping port on Sunday killed at least 40 people and injured hundreds.

Tehran has released few details about what caused the blast, but denied that the port was used to store military materials, amid speculation from some experts and officials that the mishandling of a missile fuel chemical could be to blame.

China reportedly shipped rocket propellant ingredients to Iran earlier this year, as Tehran looked to replenish its weapons stock.

The blast, which comes ahead of further nuclear talks with the US, adds to the challenges facing Iran: 80% of the country’s imports come through the port, and Iranians are increasingly frustrated by years-long economic decline.

