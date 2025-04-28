Daily Wire to open DC branch

The conservative digital media powerhouse The Daily Wire is making a push to have a bigger presence in Donald Trump’s Washington, opening a DC office led by deputy managing editor Tim Rice and promoting Brent Scher to serve as editor-in-chief, a spokesperson said.

“We have cemented ourselves as a mainstay in the ‘new media’ revolution and this physical expansion into D.C. will open new opportunities for both our reporting and content,” the spokesperson said. And while its videos and podcasts remain the most visible part of its media business, the outlet has increasingly broken news about the new administration since Trump’s return in January. White House correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan has regularly gotten the jump on Trump’s moves around topics The Daily Wire often focuses on, including immigration and gender identity. She has also become a visible figure in the White House briefing room.