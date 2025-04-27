Huawei eyes new AI chip to rival Nvidia

Huawei is preparing to test the latest generation of its artificial intelligence chips, The Wall Street Journal reported, showing the resilience of China’s semiconductor industry despite escalating US sanctions.

The new chip is still in development according to the Journal; Huawei has positioned it as a rival to Nvidia’s popular H100 processors.

Huawei has been at the forefront of Beijing’s effort to bolster China’s tech industry and skirt Washington’s restrictions; last week, a Shenzen-listed startup said its latest AI model, built using an older version of Huawei’s chips, could match an advanced OpenAI model.

Huawei has found success in bundling processors together to boost their capability: “The deficiencies in power are relevant but not a limiting factor in China,” a research firm noted.