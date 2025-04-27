Canada to vote in snap election defined by Trump

Canada heads to the polls Monday to vote in a snap election that has defied all expectations.

Before US President Donald Trump’s reelection, Canada’s election was predicted to be “a volcanic vent for the public’s exhausted fury” with the Liberal Party and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, The Globe and Mail wrote, but Trump and his repeated taunts targeting Ottawa — along with Mark Carney’s emergence as the new Liberal leader — have turned the race on its head.

Canada’s opposition Conservatives, which had comfortably led in early polls, are now lagging behind Carney’s party.

“Here’s one lesson for everybody else,” Politico’s Ottawa bureau chief said: “Donald Trump is a wild card who can upend a G7 country’s political trajectory basically whenever he wants.”