How Nintendo and Zelda dominate the video game market in three charts

Early reviews of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one of the year's most-anticipated video games, point to further success for Nintendo’s wildly popular Zelda series.

Tears , the 20th game in the long-running franchise, is scheduled to hit shelves on May 12 and is billed to become one of the Japanese video game maker’s biggest titles. Its predecessor, Breath of the Wild , has sold millions of copies since its launch in 2017 alongside the Nintendo Switch gaming console.

Like BOTW, players of Tears can expect to explore an open map, with few rules or restrictions on gameplay.

Here’s a look at the success of the Nintendo and Zelda franchises, in three charts.