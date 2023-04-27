Jerry Springer has died at 79

Jerry Springer, the host and namesake of the iconic and controversial tabloid talk show for over two decades, has died at age 79.

Springer, who was also the mayor of Cincinnati for one year in the 1970s, hosted the show throughout its tenure from 1991 to 2018. It aired nearly 5,000 episodes.

"Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” Jene Galvin, a family spokesperson, said in a statement to the Associated Press. "He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

The Jerry Springer Show was known for its combative moments, including arguments and fights, and discussions about taboo subjects on daytime television. TV Guide named it the "worst TV show of all time," but Springer embraced the salaciousness of the program.

He is survived by his wife Micki Velton and their daughter Katie.