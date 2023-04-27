There are now fewer smokers in the US than Europe and Asia

The rate of smoking in the United States has dropped to a new all-time low, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests.

According to the preliminary findings from the CDC's National Health Interview Survey, 11% of adults — about 1 in 9 — said they were smokers in 2022.

That's down from about 12.5% in 2020, and 18% 10 years ago.

Electronic cigarette usage, however, is going up. About 6% of American adults — about 1 in 17 — reported smoking e-cigarettes last year, up from 4.4% in 2019.