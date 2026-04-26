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US-Iran peace hopes stall as Trump calls off Pakistan talks

Apr 26, 2026, 6:27pm EDT
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Commuters move past an electronic billboard installed alongside a road, as Pakistan prepares to host peace talks in Islamabad
Asim Hafeez/Reuters

Mounting tensions between the US and Iran scuttled a second round of peace talks that were set to happen in Pakistan over the weekend.

US President Donald Trump called off his envoys’ trip to Islamabad after saying Iran “offered a lot, but not enough.”

Trump faces the choice of escalating the conflict, making major concessions to strike a deal, or continuing a stalemate in the Strait of Hormuz, The Wall Street Journal wrote.

The US’ strategy in the meantime is to ramp up economic pressure on Tehran.

Washington isn’t renewing a sanctions waiver allowing countries to purchase Iranian oil that’s already at sea.

The US Treasury secretary said Iran may have to start shuttering production within days.

J.D. Capelouto
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