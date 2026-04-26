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China bolsters gig workers’ protections

Apr 26, 2026, 6:23pm EDT
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A delivery driver drinks from a bottle at an intersection in Shanghai
Nicoco Chan/Reuters

Beijing formalized labor rules for gig workers on online platforms, including delivery drivers and livestreamers, as the sector takes on a larger role in China’s economy.

The guidance, which requires tech companies to provide fair pay and stronger protections, signals “a shift from ad-hoc regulation to normalization of the platform economy,” Bloomberg wrote.

Beijing has stepped up scrutiny of delivery apps in particular in recent months as a tough job market pushes more people to pick up gig work as a way to make ends meet; those in “flexible” positions now make up 27% of China’s workforce, Caixin reported this month.

Some scholars predict that figure could eventually reach 60%.

J.D. Capelouto
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