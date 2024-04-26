Top Democrats pressed for Rahm Emanuel to lead Biden campaign

At the low point of President Joe Biden’s polling this winter, top New York Democratic donors pushed to bring the legendary Democratic politico Rahm Emanuel back from his posting in Japan to run the re-election campaign.

Two prominent Democratic sources told Semafor that they’d been involved in discussions aimed at bringing the combative and connected Emanuel — a former top Clinton aide, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman, Chicago Mayor, and member of a legendary set of brothers — in to energize what they saw as an isolated and somnolent Biden inner circle that seemed to be hiding the president from public view.

The donor-led push — like most efforts to influence Biden’s tight inner circle — was received coolly in Wilmington and Tokyo. Emanuel dismissed the effort as “not real” in a text message to Semafor.

And the donors’ anxiety subsided in January when Biden began his reelection campaign in earnest with a feisty State of the Union address, which reassured his party. Since then, positive economic numbers and hints of positive trends in national polling have pushed the mainstream of the Democratic party back into hopeful and resigned alignment with the president.

Asked about the push to install Emanuel, Biden campaign spokesman T.J. Ducklo replied: “We don’t comment on fan fiction.”