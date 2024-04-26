Hundreds arrested at pro-Palestine student protests across the US

Police have arrested more than 400 people — including students, other activists, and faculty members — at pro-Palestinian protest encampments being held at universities across the nation.

The encampments started at Columbia University last week and quickly spread to dozens of colleges and universities, with students calling for an end to the war in Gaza and for their schools to divest their financial ties to Israel and pro-Israel companies and causes.

Police, clad in riot gear and wielding semi-automatic weapons, started making arrests at these protests last Thursday following Columbia University president Nemat “Minouche” Shafik’s calls for the New York Police Department to break up the encampment at her university. More than 100 protesters were arrested at Columbia, and more arrests followed at schools across the country including Indiana University and Emory University as school presidents issued similar calls for police involvement.

Columbia University’s senate is poised to vote Friday on a resolution expressing displeasure with Shafik’s handling of the situation. University senators initially planned a censure vote, but have watered down their resolution over concerns about removing the president at a time of campus turmoil.