Blinken meets Xi in Beijing to ease escalating tensions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday. The pair worked to ease tense relations between the two countries, which have sparred in recent months over China’s support of Russia, Chinese manufacturing dominance, and Beijing’s military posturing in the South China Sea.

“I reiterated our serious concern about the PRC providing components that are powering Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine,” Blinken told reporters after the meeting. Xi, meanwhile, told the US’ top diplomat that “China and the United States should be partners rather than rivals,” Chinese state media reported.