Putin, Zelenskyy, Lula: Here's who Xi Jinping has spoken to in 60 days

Xi's foreign minister, Qin Gang, has been even more active, visiting 10 other countries and speaking to nearly 80 foreign officials.

The South China Morning Post's Shi Jiangtao wrote this week that China has been on "diplomatic overdrive," noting that there has been an emphasis on China's ties with its Asian neighbors as well as Europe, "as China tries to counterbalance its tense relationship with the US."

But Shi pointed out that there hasn't been a significant shift on the most crucial foreign policy relationship: the U.S., China, and Russia dynamic.

Keith Zhai, who covers China for The Wall Street Journal, noted on Twitter that China's engagement with the international community "is a departure from the old approach to make sure the Americans are happy."

And the call to Zelenskyy was part of that effort to play a more active role in countering the U.S., he argued.

"This is akin to playing the game of Go, where China is making the first move and waiting to see how the US will respond," Zhai wrote.

Correction: A prior version of this story incorrectly stated that Brazil's president visited China on March 26 and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell visited on April 13. Both trips were postponed due to health reasons.