Harvard professor to serve six months of house arrest for hiding ties to China

Charles Lieber, the former chair of Harvard’s chemistry department, has been sentenced to six months of house arrest after he was convicted of lying to the U.S. government about receiving funds from China, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Lieber was sentenced to time served, which included two days in prison, two years of supervised release with half a year of house confinement, and a $50,000 fine. The news was first reported by the Harvard Crimson.

He was found guilty in 2021 on two counts of lying to federal authorities, two counts of falsifying tax returns, and two counts of failing to report foreign finances.