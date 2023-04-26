Congress wants to stop robots from detonating nuclear bombs

Photo: Flickr/Stephen Cobb

Policymakers working on regulating artificial intelligence say that there are far more pressing issues for lawmakers to look at than just the fictional doomsday from the Terminator movies, where a rogue weapons system declares nuclear war on humanity.

But also: They should probably nip the Terminator scenario in the bud while they’re at it.

A bipartisan group of members plan to introduce the Block Nuclear Launch by Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Act, which would reinforce existing Department of Defense policy by prohibiting any federal funds to be used to change policy around human involvement in the launch of nuclear weapons.

Reps. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Don Beyer, D-Va. and Ken Buck, R-Colo. are leading the effort in the House. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass. will introduce a companion bill in the Senate.

“We know that the Department of Defense does have a classification of autonomous weapons that can launch automatically and we want to put into law that no matter how advanced AI gets, we will never let AI launch a nuclear weapon by itself automatically,” Lieu told Semafor.

They’re not the first to raise the issue. The National Security Commission of Artificial Intelligence, which was authorized by Congress to advise the government on related issues, recommended in their final report that the U.S. “clearly and publicly” affirm only humans can authorize the employment of nuclear weapons.