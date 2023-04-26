Steve Bannon associate sentenced to more than 4 years in ‘We Build the Wall’ scam

Two former associates of ex-White House advisor Steve Bannon will be going to prison for defrauding donors in a campaign that purported to build former President Donald Trump's southern border wall.

U.S. Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, 41, was sentenced to more than four years in prison, and Andrew Badolato, 58, to three years. Both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud last year.

"The fraud perpetrated by Mr. Kolfage and Mr. Badolato went well beyond ripping off individual donors," U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said during the sentencing hearing. "They hurt us all by eroding the public's faith in the political process."

Bannon, Trump's former strategist, was also charged over the scam, but Trump pardoned him during his last days in office. New York state prosecutors subsequently launched fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy charges against Bannon.