Amazon’s UK workers — like US counterparts — near union recognition

If Amazon does not automatically recognize GMB, an arbitrator in the U.K. may step in, the BBC reports.

Unionization would mark a historic victory for GMB, which has been trying to organize Amazon workers in the U.K. for a decade.

Earlier this year, employees at the Coventry warehouse reported that their toilet breaks were timed, and that they were often questioned by management about any time spent idle on the warehouse floor.

GMB built on the momentum of 14 strike days and weeks of campaigning, a senior union official told Sky News. Meanwhile, five other Amazon depots in the U.K. are also poised for worker action, according to the union.

“Managers fast risk this becoming a summer of strike chaos for the company,” GMB organizer Amanda Gearing said.

A spokesperson for Amazon told the BBC that the company supports its workers’ right to opt into or out of unions.