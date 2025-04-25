USAFacts CEO urges Education Dept. to preserve data unit

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer wants the Department of Education to preserve funding for an internal data and research group that provides a health check on the nation’s educational system, he said on Friday at Semafor’s World Economy Summit.

Ballmer, the head of the nonprofit USAFacts, sent a letter last week to Education Secretary Linda McMahon, pleading to not cut funding to an internal department that does the “critical work” in gathering and publishing statistics that help rank schools, identify areas of weakness, and gauge return on investments. The National Center for Education Statistics’ data is also critical to USAFact’s mission, he said.

“I wanted the secretary to know that whatever cuts, whatever reorganization, whatever happens with the Department of Education… [what] all of us as citizens need to know is that federal government money [is] working,” he told Semafor’s Gina Chon. “The federal government needs to pull that data together, in my opinion, to run appropriately and the federal government runs tests that are standard in proficiency across the country.”

AD

He noted the data provided about Washington state, for example, showed an increase in “graduation rates with no improvements in math or reading scores.” That “seems to be something that people could get alarmed about,” he said.