US judges block three Trump executive orders

US courts blocked three of President Donald Trump’s executive orders, once again setting the White House in conflict with the judiciary.

In a series of blows to Trump’s policy agenda, federal judges halted orders requiring public schools to end DEI initiatives, imposed proof-of-citizenship at voting booths, and froze government funds to jurisdictions which harbor undocumented immigrants.

The orders are the latest in a series of legal headaches for the Trump administration: It is refusing to cooperate with a Supreme Court ruling requiring it to “facilitate” the return of a US resident wrongly deported to El Salvador, a stance which critics say risks creating a constitutional crisis.