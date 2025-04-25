Uber CEO: FTC lawsuit is a ‘head scratcher’

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on Friday responded to a new lawsuit against his company brought by the Federal Trade Commission, calling the action a “head-scratcher.”

The FTC filed suit against Uber this week claiming its Uber One subscription platform charged consumers without their consent and made it difficult to cancel.

“We make it incredibly easy to sign up for Uber One, the value is enormous, the renewal rates are over 90%. It’s a great product,” Khosrowshahi told Semafor’s Ben Smith at the World Economy Summit. “We allow you to cancel. We allow you to pause. That one was a head-scratcher for me.”

Uber has disputed the allegations in the lawsuit. In response to the FTC, a company spokesperson previously said customers can cancel their subscriptions in around 20 seconds.