Tuberville tells senators he’s running for governor

Tommy Tuberville is telling his Senate colleagues that he’s planning to run for governor of Alabama, according to two people familiar with the conversations.

The first-term senator and former college football coach said on Thursday evening that he and his wife “are still praying about how to best serve the people of Alabama,” in response to a report from Yellowhammer News that he told donors this week he is running for governor. Tuberville’s office did not immediately comment to Semafor on Friday about his conversations with senators.

Tuberville will be the second sitting senator to launch a gubernatorial campaign this cycle, following Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet’s bid in Colorado. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee is also weighing a gubernatorial bid, marking an unusual number of legislators opting to pursue office back home rather than stay in the Senate. Gov. Mike Braun of Indiana also ditched a safe Senate seat to run his home state in 2024.

Tuberville’s Senate term expires next year, meaning his gubernatorial run will also open up a seat in a deep-red state. Tuberville defeated former Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in 2020 and has been one of Trump’s closest allies in the Senate, objecting to former President Joe Biden’s electoral win and becoming one of Trump’s earliest endorsers in 2024.

Asked by Semafor in March, Tuberville said he was likely a couple months away from an announcement about his next steps: “Wherever I can help the people of Alabama the most is what I am going to do.”