Trump heads for ‘diplomatic minefield’ at Pope’s funeral in Rome

US President Donald Trump headed to Rome to attend Pope Francis’ funeral Saturday, in what will likely be a “diplomatic minefield” for global leaders.

Trump has acknowledged that he has “a lot of meetings set up” with world leaders. Among them is European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is yet to have an in-person meeting with Trump since his second term began. The EU still faces 10% tariffs on all goods and 25% on steel and autos.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he might miss the funeral because of military meetings related to a Russian airstrike on Kyiv that killed 12 people overnight Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be in attendance, nor will Israel’s and China’s leadership, making major progress over the Gaza war or on tariffs unlikely, The Guardian wrote.