White House health adviser claims weight loss drugs are being ‘pushed’ on American children

A White House health adviser on Friday slammed pediatricians’ recommendation of weight loss drugs to treat obesity among children.

Calley Means, a central figure in US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” movement, said drugs like Ozempic shouldn’t be the “first line of defense for 12-year-olds” in treating obesity before dietary interventions — and shouldn’t be funded by government programs.

“Ozempic is being pushed on American children,” Means said at the Semafor World Economy Summit.

The Food and Drug Administration has not approved the specific use of Ozempic for children, but it has approved Wegovy — which is made by the same company and contains the same active ingredient — for patients 12 years and older. Whether or not Medicaid covers Wegovy depends on state laws.

The American Academy of Pediatrics released guidelines in 2023 recommending physicians offer the medication to adolescents 12 years and older for obesity treatment, among other recommendations. Those guidelines did not explicitly say weight loss drugs should be prescribed before all other options are explored.