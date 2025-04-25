Railing against ‘woke AI’ hurts American success, Reid Hoffman says

Opposition to “woke AI” is “detrimental to American success” and economic growth, the prominent Silicon Valley venture capitalist Reid Hoffman said Friday.

Hoffman — the LinkedIn cofounder who was an early investor in OpenAI and recently launched an AI drug discovery startup — was asked at Semafor’s World Economy Summit about tech investor David Sacks’ role as the White House’s “AI czar,” in which he’s tasked with crafting an AI action plan.

Sacks and other right-wing tech figures have repeatedly railed against what they perceive as “woke” AI models from US firms — for example, AI image generators that depicted historically white figures, like the US Founding Fathers, as people of color.

Such criticism “makes a very nice political headline,” Hoffman said, but amounts to “noises” and a “foolish” perspective.

“Focus on the things that matter. Now, they may get there. I hope they do,” he said, referring to President Donald Trump’s administration.

He lauded the Biden administration’s 2023 executive order on AI, which aimed to reduce the risks AI poses; Trump rescinded that order shortly after taking office.