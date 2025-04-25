Pfizer CEO says he’s engaging with Trump over potential pharma tariffs

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that he is constantly engaging with US President Donald Trump and lawmakers to head off the threat of punitive US tariffs on pharmaceutical imports.

In a recorded appearance at Semafor’s World Economy Summit Friday, Bourla said most of his time is now spent trying to “influence the decision” on potential pharma tariffs to ensure that “everybody understands the consequences of every single step that we may take,” and to offer solutions.

Last week, the Trump administration announced probes into pharmaceutical imports, citing national security concerns over the US’ reliance on imported drugs. In recent months, the president has also threatened to impose a 25% or higher tariff on foreign-made pharmaceuticals.

Bourla said a volatile market environment can be especially disastrous for investments in innovative drugs, which face only a 12% approval rate by the FDA.

“Investments that we do now will give us revenues in 15 years from now,” the Pfizer CEO said. “Now imagine if we don’t know even in the short term” how the market will be — “it’s very, very challenging.”

“We have a plan that we have articulated for every scenario from catastrophic to, let’s say, very easy to handle,” Bourla said.

Bourla said Pfizer has “a very big manufacturing network in the US” and most of its medicines when measured by volume are made there. But some of the company’s priciest offerings are made elsewhere. Asked whether more of Pfizer’s manufacturing could be done in the US, he said, “It’s a question of incentives.”

The pharma CEO also warned the US could lose pole position in medical innovation due to government funding cuts and a decline in private sector investment, saying he would do “everything I can to defend” medical research funding. He raised concerns about the national security implications of China surpassing the US in innovation.

“Imagine the new pandemic when all the solutions will come from China rather than they will come from the United States for the world,” he said. “That makes a significant difference.”