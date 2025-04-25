Kenya boosts trade ties with EU and China as tariffs bite

Kenya bolstered trade ties with both the European Union and China in the face of tariff threats from the US — its second-biggest export market.

The EU said it expects trade between the bloc and Africa’s sixth-biggest economy to double after signing a duty-free trade agreement.

Meanwhile Nairobi upgraded its ties to Beijing to “a new level” after a meeting between the countries’ leaders in China.

Over the past two decades, Beijing has become Africa’s biggest lender and trade partner, while Chinese firms have outmuscled American and European competitors across the continent.