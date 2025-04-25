Illinois Republican Rep. LaHood considering Senate run in 2026

Illinois Republican Rep. Darin LaHood said on Friday he’s considering a Senate run next year, just two days after the Democrat holding the seat announced he would not seek reelection.

Sen. Dick Durbin said he’s retiring after a combined 44 years in both chambers of Congress, creating an opening in what has historically been a solidly blue state.

“You don’t often have an open Senate seat in the state of Illinois; they come about every 25 years,” LaHood said at Semafor’s World Economy Summit in Washington. “We’ve had a lot of people reach out to us, and so we’re going to take a hard look at it and we’ll make a decision at the appropriate time.”

“We’ve been very encouraged by a lot of support,” LaHood added.

In the meantime, LaHood told Semafor’s Eleanor Mueller that he’s focusing on the tax bill now under consideration by the Ways and Means Committee, where LaHood chairs the subcommittee on work and welfare. LaHood said he expects the panel will advance its portion of the package by early June.

“We’re head and shoulders ahead of the Senate, in terms of pen-to-paper,” LaHood said. “The speaker and Chairman [Jason] Smith have us on a track to try and get a bill out of the Ways and Means Committee by early June.”

Smith, R-Mo., previously said that he wanted Congress to send a bill to Trump’s desk by Memorial Day weekend.