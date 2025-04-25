Car bomb kills top Russian general in Moscow ahead of peace talks

A high-ranking Russian general was killed by a car bomb in Moscow Friday, authorities confirmed, as US President Donald Trump’s special envoy was set to arrive in the city for peace talks.

Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian army, died in the explosion in the city of Balashikha just outside Moscow.

The incident threatened to cast a shadow over the latest negotiations aimed at ending the war, with US special envoy Steve Witkoff due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin today.

Ukraine has rejected the US terms for a peace deal that would give Russia about 20% of Ukrainian territory. In an interview with Time magazine published Friday, Trump said: “Crimea will stay with Russia.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told CBS News that “some specific points … need to be fine-tuned,” echoing Kremlin claims that minor issues were holding up a ceasefire.