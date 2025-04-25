DOGE is learning ‘very fast,’ says Booz Allen Hamilton CEO

The News
It is too early to judge the performance of the Department of Government Efficiency, but DOGE’s mission is sound and its officials are learning “very fast,” said Horacio Rozanski, chairman, CEO and president of Booz Allen Hamilton, a technology company and a federal contractor.
“We’ve been arguing that there are a number of practices that are inefficient, that our government could do better,” he told Semafor’s Morgan Chalfant.
Comparing DOGE’s work to date to baseball, Rozanski said the agency is at the bottom of the first inning. It has, though, already made a positive impact on America, he maintained. Thanks to DOGE, reducing waste and duplication is “now at the top of the conversation,” Rozanski said. “People are now much more interested in how the government actually works.”
DOGE’s ambition to make the federal government more tech-savvy is another plus, Rozanski said at the World Economy Summit. “You can’t implement AI on a 1950s computer system,” he said.
Booz Allen has been working with Meta to develop AI technology to support the International Space Station National Laboratory. On Friday, the companies announced that they have developed a new technology that will be used to help astronauts manage maintenance issues while in space.
Rozanski said America needs to think differently about AI. Instead of focusing solely on building the most powerful and costly tool sets, the nation should also invest in more affordable models, he said. Otherwise, businesses and consumers around the world might choose Chinese alternatives.
America needs “to invest in smaller models that can be used by other countries, that can be used with lower infrastructure and lower costs. They may not be as powerful, but would be just as important.”
CEOs need to be fluent in emerging technologies, but artificial intelligence will become as ubiquitous as did mobile and digital. But as AI becomes embedded in organizations, CEOs will need a more nimble approach to project management.