DOGE is learning ‘very fast,’ says Booz Allen Hamilton CEO

It is too early to judge the performance of the Department of Government Efficiency, but DOGE’s mission is sound and its officials are learning “very fast,” said Horacio Rozanski, chairman, CEO and president of Booz Allen Hamilton, a technology company and a federal contractor.

“We’ve been arguing that there are a number of practices that are inefficient, that our government could do better,” he told Semafor’s Morgan Chalfant.

Comparing DOGE’s work to date to baseball, Rozanski said the agency is at the bottom of the first inning. It has, though, already made a positive impact on America, he maintained. Thanks to DOGE, reducing waste and duplication is “now at the top of the conversation,” Rozanski said. “People are now much more interested in how the government actually works.”

DOGE’s ambition to make the federal government more tech-savvy is another plus, Rozanski said at the World Economy Summit. “You can’t implement AI on a 1950s computer system,” he said.