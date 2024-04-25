Biden on notice as inflation jumps and growth slows

The US economy grew at a slower pace than predicted in the first quarter while inflation jumped, a weaker set of data that follows a surprisingly strong start to the year.

GDP data released Thursday showed the economy increased by an annualized rate of 1.6%, well below the 3.4% increase last quarter and lagging behind the 2.2% target projected by economists. Inflation increased by 3.7% compared to the 3.4% projection.

Experts said slowing personal consumption and decreasing exports are to blame for the cooldown. And while the economy remains strong, the perceived effects could have negative implications for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.