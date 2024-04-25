US birthrate dips to record low in line with global trend

US fertility rates hit a record low last year, continuing a decades-long decline, with the number of children born falling across almost all racial and ethnic groups, according to official data released Thursday.

About 3.6 million babies were born in the US in 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, equating to a fertility rate of about 1.6 kids per woman, the lowest in more than a century. It puts the US well below the “replacement” birthrate of 2.1 — the rate at which a population is stable.

Women are opting to wait longer to have children, with older age groups seeing smaller declines in their birthrates.

The US saw a slight uptick in births following the COVID-19 pandemic — when births dropped sharply due to public health and economic concerns — before they continued once again to decline.

This trend is not unique to the US: births are declining globally, particularly in East Asia and parts of Europe. In 2000, the world’s fertility rate stood at 2.7 births per woman. As of 2023, the rate was 2.3 and falling.