Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns, transitional council sworn in

Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry officially resigned on Thursday morning, with violence forcing the transitional council’s swearing-in ceremony to be moved from the presidential palace for its members’ safety.

Henry, who had been the acting prime minister since 2021 after his predecessor was assassinated, agreed to step down last month after armed groups stopped him from returning to the country, where gangs now control most of the capital Port-au-Prince.

More than 2,500 people have died in the Caribbean nation since January, according to the UN, and shootouts between police and armed criminals are common.

The US has hailed the transitional council as a step towards free elections, but it will face extreme challenges, with prominent gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier warning incoming officials to “brace yourselves.”

The council’s mandate will expire in February 2026, the deadline for the selection of a new president.