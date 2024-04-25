Israel set to invade Rafah as Egypt fears influx of refugees

Israel is preparing to defy widespread international opposition to carry out a military offensive in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza that Israeli officials say is the last remaining stronghold for Hamas militants.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Reuters that Israel is “moving ahead” with a ground operation in the south of the conflict-ravaged enclave, despite Rafah being a refuge for more than half of Gaza’s population seeking shelter from violence.

More than a million Gazans have fled to the city since the start of the conflict, leading to concerns that an offensive could lead to extensive civilian casualties. “We cannot support a major military operation in Rafah,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week, citing the difficulties of protecting civilians.

Egyptian officials met Wednesday with Israeli officials to discuss the possible operation, raising concerns that an offensive would cause thousands of Palestinians to flee across the border into Egypt, Axios reported.