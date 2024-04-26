In battle against Russia, US focuses on Moldova

A senior U.S. official is warning that a Russian disinformation campaign in Moldova is under way to undermine the country’s pivot away from Russian gas.

“The Russian disinformation has kicked into high gear,” Isobel Coleman, the deputy administrator of the US Agency for International Development, told Semafor ahead of a visit to the former Soviet republic. Russia is putting out a narrative “to scare people” about how Moldova “can’t survive without Gazprom,” she said, noting that she discussed the campaign during a meeting with Moldova’s energy minister, Victor Parlicov, earlier this month.

Energy independence is one of several areas where the US government is trying to support Moldova, which neighbors Ukraine, as it seeks more distance from Russia. Bolstered by financial support from Europe and the US, Moldova moved to end its reliance on Russia’s Gazprom after Moscow’s full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, Gazprom still supplies energy to a power plant in the pro-Russian breakaway province of Transnistria, which is not internationally recognized as independent of Moldova.

Moldova’s reliance on Russian energy, Coleman said, “makes them very vulnerable if Russia wants to use energy as a weapon of war or a weapon of influence.” A new power line linking Moldova directly to Romania would change that.