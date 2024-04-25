NY court overturns Harvey Weinstein’s conviction, but he won’t be released

New York’s highest court on Thursday overturned former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 sexual assault conviction, declaring he didn’t receive a fair trial.

The New York Court of Appeals’ judges found that the trial judge overseeing the case erred in allowing the testimony of four women who told the jury about interactions with Weinstein that weren’t part of the crimes he was charged with.

Weinstein, who is serving his sentence in the case in upstate New York, won’t be released, The New York Times reported. Instead, he will processed and sent to California, where he was sentenced in 2022 to 16 years in prison on a rape conviction.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office could also choose to retry him on the New York charges.

Dozens of women accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, helping spark the global #MeToo movement as women shared accounts of assault and harassment by powerful men.