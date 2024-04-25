Why airplane enthusiasts are flocking to Venezuela

Air travel enthusiasts are flocking to Venezuela, where two of the world’s last four Boeing 737-200s remain in operation.

Airlines across the world long ago discontinued the 1960s-era plane, opting instead for more modern models that are far more fuel-efficient. However Caracas’ huge subsidies — fuel sells for $0.03 per liter — mean the planes are still profitable for Venezolana Airlines.

Even if Venezuelan carriers wanted to modernize their fleets, US and European sanctions would make that impossible.

In any case, Venezolana’s crews are fond of the plane: “It’s like a Volkswagen from the 1960s!” a pilot told The Times of London. “It’s a faithful plane. And very safe.”