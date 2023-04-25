Sudan conflict threatens humanitarian crisis as thousands of Africans flee

The fight will likely leave thousands of people in need of food and shelter both inside the country and in neighboring countries.

"If this does devolve into a nationwide civil war…we're looking at a regional humanitarian catastrophe [with] refugees flowing into Chad, South Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia," Ben Hunter, Africa analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft, told me. “None of these are countries which have the infrastructure and money to look after these people," he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced late on Monday a 72-hour ceasefire to enable safe evacuations and the provision of humanitarian assistance.

But even if the latest ceasefire holds — unlike previous attempts — prolonged fighting still seems likely. That's because a range of outside actors — including Egypt, Libya, and Gulf states — are backing sides in the conflict to pursue their own strategic interests in the mineral-rich north-east African country. Their interventions will make it harder to end the fighting.

Blinken warned on Monday that Russia's Kremlin-linked Wagner Group risked aggravating Sudan's conflict.

Kenya's top diplomat, speaking at the joint press conference, criticized the involvement of Middle Eastern powers. Alfred Mutua, Kenya’s cabinet secretary for foreign and diaspora affairs, called for "an African solution to African problems."

"We can't effectively do that if we are talking to groups that are being strengthened every day by the parties who believe that all they need to do is to fight to the end," he said.

The self interest of various countries means Mutua's plea is likely to fall on deaf ears. Meanwhile, Horn of Africa countries that could end up hosting refugees are on the brink of famine following five consecutive failed rainy seasons and supply chain shocks stemming from the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.