Russia’s declining perception on the world stage, in three charts

The majority of the world disapproves of Russia’s leadership, according to a new study.

Moscow has been widely criticized and sanctioned by Western countries since its full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February 2022. But new data collected by Gallup has found that the criticism also emanates from other nations.

Despite the efforts of countries such as India and China to distance themselves from the conflict and appear neutral, Gallup has found “a sharp global rebuke” of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country’s leadership as a whole.

Here are three charts examining the country’s declining international image.